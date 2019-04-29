72 seats spanning across nine states are voting on Monday, April 29, for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. An estimated 12.79 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent among them are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora. Voting for phase 4 will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths.
Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.
Live Updates
Priyanka Chopra casts her vote
Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra casts her vote, says: "This is a moment that matters..every vote is a vote that counts."
This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019
Urmila Matondkar casts vote
Congress MP and high-profile candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar, casts her vote at a polling booth in Bandra.
Lok Sabha Phase 4 polling
Voting yet to begin in Maharashtra booth
Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 in Maharashtra's Malad West after a glitch in EVM was detected, reports ANI.
#LokSabhaElections2019 : Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai after a glitch in EVM was detected. #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts his vote
Phase 4 polling Lok Sabha elections: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath casts his vote at a polling booth in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.
Phase 4 voting: 72 constituencies go to polls
Phase 4 polling will be held in 72 constituencies:
- Rajasthan - 13
- Uttar Pradesh - 13
- Madhya Pradesh - 6
- Bihar - 5
- Jharkhand - 3
- Maharashtra - 17
- West Bengal - 8
- Jammu and Kashmir - 1
- Odisha - 6