Voting for phase 4 will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths.Twitter

72 seats spanning across nine states are voting on Monday, April 29, for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. An estimated 12.79 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Prominent among them are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora. Voting for phase 4 will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all polling booths.

Polling for the seven-phase election ends on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Live Updates

2019-04-2909:05 (IST)

Priyanka Chopra casts her vote

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra casts her vote, says: "This is a moment that matters..every vote is a vote that counts."

2019-04-2909:03 (IST)

Urmila Matondkar casts vote

Congress MP and high-profile candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar, casts her vote at a polling booth in Bandra.

Urmila Matondkar
2019-04-2908:48 (IST)

2019-04-2908:46 (IST)

Voting yet to begin in Maharashtra booth

Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 in Maharashtra's Malad West after a glitch in EVM was detected, reports ANI.

2019-04-2908:41 (IST)

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts his vote

Phase 4 polling Lok Sabha elections: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath casts his vote at a polling booth in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.

2019-04-2908:37 (IST)

Phase 4 voting: 72 constituencies go to polls

As many as 72 Lok Sabha seats spread across nine states are voting today for the fourth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019. The polling in all the 72 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm at all the polling booths. Around 12.79 core voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 972 candidates.

Phase 4 polling will be held in 72 constituencies:

  • Rajasthan - 13
  • Uttar Pradesh - 13
  • Madhya Pradesh - 6
  • Bihar - 5
  • Jharkhand - 3
  • Maharashtra - 17
  • West Bengal - 8
  • Jammu and Kashmir - 1
  • Odisha - 6