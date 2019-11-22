Logitech, one of the most popular names in the audio gear industry, has come up with two new headsets that are bound to attract gamers for their unique capabilities. Logitech G Pro and G Pro X gaming headphones are developed in collaboration with esports athletes, giving them an edge over competitors as they address some of the biggest pain-points we never thought were there.

Logitech G Pro X and G Pro will be available in India for Rs 13,995 and Rs 9,995, respectively. To justify the price tags, Logitech has included some cool tech to lure gamers. Both headsets are designed for comfort keeping in mind the long-gaming sessions of its users. They are light and use aluminium, steel, soft memory foam earpads and premium leatherette-wrapped headband.

Logitech's G Pro X was the show-stopper at the event, with huge credits to the Blue VO!CE software developed in partnership with Blue Microphones using Logitech G HUB advanced gaming software. For end-users, this means a cleaner, professional voice communication.

Logitech G Pro X: Key specifications

Hybrid mesh PRO-G 50 mm driver

20 Hz-20 KHz frequency response

91.7 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm sensitivity

Supports Windows 7 or later

Connects to PC via USB port

PC Cable length 2m, mobile cable length 1.5m and PC splitter 120mm

"Whether practising, streaming or stomping the competition with some friends, clear communication is the foundation of great teamwork. With this first introduction of Blue VO!CE for Logitech G Pro X, we're able to help gamers set up incredibly clean, professional communications with only a couple of clicks - so they can be confident they always sound their best," John Maier, president of Blue Microphones, said in a statement.

Logitech G Pro X features Blue VO!CE software out-of-the-box. The biggest advantage of this is that users can select a filter profile to match their tone and volume. Then, the software will tune users voice with real-time effect to your teammates can hear you clearly in the game. If you're a streamer, this will give professional-level audio without requiring a separate set of the mic while streaming live. Users can also explore the advanced mode to play around with compressor, de-esser, and de-popper for the perfect profile.

After having tested the G Pro X headset, noted gamer and streamer TSM Hamlinz applauded the results. "I was blown away by the difference that Blue VO!CE made in the way the headset's microphone sounded. They made a headset sound like a broadcast mic. That's just dope," he said.