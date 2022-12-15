Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu is the latest film to have been locked for a direct OTT release. In the last few months, several films have found its way to a direct OTT release and Mission Majnu is going to be the next one to follow suit.

Prior to this, Akshay Kumar's Cuttputtli, Alia Bhatt's Darlings, and Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's Govinda Mera Naam have skipped theatrical release. Sidharth and Rashmika's film has been garnering quite some buzz so it comes as a surprise to see the film taking on the direct OTT route.

When and where to watch

The film will release on Netflix. The film would start streaming on Netflix from January 20, 2023. "Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th January," Netflix wrote while making the announcement.

"Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu is headed for an OTT release. The film will be skipping the theatres and heading directly to a leading streaming platform. There is no denying that the actor is very much in demand after his film - Shershaah broke all records last year. While everyone wants a piece of the heartthrob, we hear that the streaming giant had bought the film at a whopping amount," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.