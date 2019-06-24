A woman experienced acute anxiety after she woke up on a 'freezing cold' and 'pitch black' Air Canada flight, hours after it landed at Toronto airport earlier this month. The flight carrier said that they are investigating how the cabin crew left the sleeping passenger without checking.

A Facebook post of Tiffani Adams' experience, shared on June 20, described her waking up panicking as she found herself locked for hours. How she managed to get herself out of the carrier was shared by her friend Deanna Noel-Dale.

"I think I'm having a bad dream bc like seriously how is this happening!" Adams wrote in the post.

While the carrier has acknowledged the incident taking place, it hasn't released the findings of the investigation, reported Associated Press. "We are still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her," Air Canada told AP.

According to the post, she found it difficult to breathe and tried to control her panic attack while attempting to "charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find."

She wrote that she had earlier contacted her friend Noel-Dale who thought that she was at home and was experiencing a bad dream. It was only after she opened FaceTime and showed the pitch-black cabin that she was able to convince her friend about the situation. But her phone got switched off due to low battery and she was unable to move and contact anyone for help.

Adams later got hold of a flashlight from the cockpit and made SOS symbols. After opening the main cabin door, she leaned out and managed to get the attention of a nearby ground staff who helped her out of the plane.

Regarding response from Air Canada, she wrote that the representative of the company asked her if she was ok and offered her limo and hotel but she rejected the offer. She said the company formally apologised after enquiring about the details and told her that they would conduct an investigation.

The incident, however, continued to affect her even after 10 days, "I haven't got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I'm alone locked up someplace dark" she wrote.