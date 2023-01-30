Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been shattering box office records and how! The film has already minted over Rs 400 cr worldwide in four days. And going by the trend and the buzz around the film, the footfall doesn't seem to be diminishing anytime soon.

The Deepika Padukone - John Abraham starrer is meant for a big screen watch with its larger than life star cast and high-octane stunt sequences.

However, for those of you who won't be able to pay your nearest theatre a visit for this one, there's some good news coming your way. Pathaan's digital streaming rights have been brought by a leading OTT giant for a massive amount. Let us tell you more.

Where to watch it

There is no denying the fact that any OTT platform that buys the streaming right of the film is going to make mammoth moolahs going by the craze around the film. And from what we hear, Amazon Prime Video is the one to have sealed the deal. Reports have revealed that Amazon reportedly paid a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore.

When to watch it

Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus will be available for streaming on APV and the OTT giant has shelled out a tremendous number for the same. Now coming back to the question of when would we get to see the film on our home screens, let us answer that too.

The film will reportedly be available for OTT streaming three months after its official theatrical release. That means, one can expect Pathaan to start streaming from April 25 or around on Amazon Prime Video.