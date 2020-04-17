No one can give the perfect definition of ageless beauty than Sushmita Sen. After winning the crown of Miss Universe in 1994, and becoming the first Indian woman to do so, there was no turning back for this Bengali beauty. Establishing herself as a known name in Bollywood, this glamours diva has now been inspiring millions to stay healthy and positive.

Sushmita has been giving out major fitness goals at the age of 44. The mother of two has been posting several inspirational workout pictures and videos, that will motivate you to hit the gym. Being on lockdown with her two beautiful daughters and partner Rohman Shawl, she has been sending out positivity and love to all of her fans from her home. Recently, she shared a post that will motivate you to learn the art of 'balancing' amid the lockdown.

Biwi No. 1 fame Sushmita has shared pictures of herself acing the yoga asanas, challenged to her by Rohan and setting out a perfect example of balancing yourself while being quarantine. Sen can be seen balancing herself on one foot. Sen gracefully acing the difficult yoga posture will inspire you to add yoga on your bucket list.

Donning a comfortable black athleisure, Sushmita shared the first image with the caption, "So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose ❤️ Guess who's always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!! hint: straighten your back & tighten your core "

In the second image, she challenged herself and balanced on a single foot. She wrote, "This one I challenged myself to do!!! body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!!❤️ of course kept falling off initially but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life ❤️try it...it's magical!! I love you guys!!!"

In the past also, Sushmita has shared several videos, flaunting her flexibility and sizzling chemistry with beau Rohman Shawl.

Wake Up! Workout! Weekend is Here!