The lockdown has slowly come to an end, even when at one point there seemed to be no end in sight. The lockdown gave us many things apart from anxiety and gloom. One of the things we were treated to was the Lockdown with the Johars a series of videos by Karan Johar of his kids during the lockdown.

The series which made people smile even amidst all the sadness has now come to an end. As Mumbai has begun Unlock 1.0, Karan Johar has decided to end the series on an optimistic note. Even as he says toodles, he says they'll be back soon.

Karan Johar's Lockdown with the Johars comes to an end

Nobody is going to miss the lockdown. But, they might just miss lockdown with the Johars. The pandemic that facilitated the lockdown came as a huge hit as well as a concern for the country. But, cities and states are now slowly pulling out of the situation and are trying to return to normalcy.

During the lockdown, Karan Johar had shared numerous videos of his kids as part of a series, Lockdown with the Johars. It was meant to lighten up the grim situation. Now Mumbai has begun exiting the lockdown in the Unlock 1.0, the first phase of the city coming out of the lockdown. So Bollywood director Karan Johar made an executive decision that the show's purpose has been met.

He shared the final video of the series today showing Yash and Roohi saying bye to their audience. Even as he tries to get Yash to say toodles, to no avail, it's a happy goodbye, because Karan says they'll be back, just without the lockdown. He captioned the video, "So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can't wait to be back (not with a lockdown of course) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars."

Well, we can't wait to see what else they have in store for us.