Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the thought of going to the hospital scares everybody. In such a pandemic, actress Twinkle Khanna was rushed to the hospital yesterday by her husband Akshay Kumar. Bollywood Khiladi took a deserted road to reach the hospital on time.

There's nothing to be as such alarmed off as Twinkle was only taken to the hospital as she has broken her leg. Akshay can be seen driving back from the hospital in a blue t-shirt and mask on his face.

His wife shared the video with the caption, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans" wickedly clarifying that she has not been affected by a coronavirus. Finding her silver lining amidst the hardship of broken leg, Twinkle has once again shared an image on the social media platform.

The Upside of Lock Down

Twinkle has shared the picture of her plastered foot on Instagram and wrote, "And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never has been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown"

Many Bollywood celebs including Karan Kapadia and Sophie Choudry has dropped their comments on the picture shared by Twinkle. Karan Kapadia wrote, "@twinklerkhanna hahaha I can already spot Nitaras handiwork " and Sophie showed concern hoping for fast recovery. Actor and author Twinkle Khanna is an active member of social media platform and quirky take on the political scenario cannot be missed. Being quarantined, she has been spending most of her time writing and playing with her kids.

After being quarantined she shared a hilarious post about her daughter with a caption that read, "I don't know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! My little one has 'accidentally' managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct. Clearly you don't need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit #GodSaveUsFromOurMiniMes"

