Everybody is figuring out what to do under lockdown for 21 days. As life changes, celebrities are trying to make life interesting for themselves too. Samantha Akkineni has found her own rhythm, and it's classier than most.

Samantha Akkineni drunk by noon under lockdown

Celebrity social media has become a lot more about daily life than glamour shots and magazine shoots. Everybody is dealing with the lockdown in their own way. As they run out of things to keep themselves entertained, innovation is hard to come by.

Samantha Akkineni put up an interesting post on her Instagram story, showcasing her lunch plans the other day. Channelling her inner chef she put up tempting photos of food, and then she posted a picture of wine with the caption, "drunk by noon."

Clearly the acclaimed actress is using her me-time to the fullest extent. Who knows when actors and celebrities will get this sort of time once this is done and dusted. Samantha has been active on social media putting up posts and glimpses of her quarantine like most of her colleagues.

Samantha will next be seen in Kaathu Vakula Rendu Kadhal which will be Vignesh Shivan's directorial debut. The movie stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles as well. However, the shoot has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, many Tollywood celebrities have contributed to the Coronavirus relief fund by the State and Central governments. The virus has so far taken the lives of 20 in the country, and the number of positive cases is rising rapidly nearly reaching the 900 mark.