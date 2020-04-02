As the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes a week, the citizens, still callously continue to come out of their homes. The government and the police officials across the nation try all possible ways to advocate the people on the need of co-operating with the lockdown orders. The mass exodus of the migrant labours on the other side is also a potential trouble for the law keepers to maintain.

Amid these worries, the cops in Andra Pradesh has hit the streets with a truly captivating method to ensure the safety of the public.

Police come up with novel ways

From singing songs to wearing helmets similar in structure to the coronavirus, the police personnel have been trying all sorts of ways these days.

On Wednesday, the Andra Pradesh police have brought in Yamraj himself along with Chitragupta to spread the message of staying home. In a tweet shared by the India Today journalist Aashish, the video is posted with the caption, "Yamaraj has advice for you!! Sudhakar Reddy CI Dhone Rural of Kurnool Dist took the help of drama artist to create #Covid-19 awareness. Artists Balija, Sankar and Drama Sekhar gave an impressive performance. #AndhraPradesh #AndhraFightsCorona #Lockdown21."

When the Gods take the streets

The God of Death and God of Justice are seen going around the town making the people understand about the seriousness of the hour, to help themselves curb any further spread of COVID-19. They were also heard giving out loud a message in Telugu: "Yamraj is looking at you. If you come out on the roads, he will take you away."

"The police of Dhone town, are trying to create awareness on the lockdown imposed by Government of India. We are holding bandobast every day and creating awareness to the public. We brought artists in the form of Lord YamRaj and Chitragupta and coronavirus. The people should voluntarily observe lockdown, as it is a ntional pandemic, equivalent to war," said Sudhakar Reddy, Circle Inspector Dhone rural police station.

While, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a massive jump in the number of COVID-19 cases count as 47 fresh cases were reported since Tuesday night. At present, there are 87 coronavirus patients in the state.

Click here to watch Yamaraj on streets:



