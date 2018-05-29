Mysteries surrounding Loch Ness monster are very popular in Scottish folklore. Apart from some unauthentic sightings, modern science has not found enough proof to substantiate the existence of this mysterious creature.

Now, an 8-year-old girl has apparently captured the image of a mysterious creature in the Loch lake, and she strongly believes that the bizarre animal is actually the Loch Ness monster mentioned in folklore.

A few days ago, when the 8-year-old Laria Anand along with her grandmother Marie, visited Loch. During the time of sightseeing, the duo noticed strange movements of water, and interestingly, no visible objects were present in the area.

"We sat on the rocks for a few minutes. We were just taking silly pictures of each other and splashing our feet in the water. I just looked up and that's when I spotted the flickering in the water. It looked as though the light was bouncing off something but there were no boats or people and it was something long – very long," said Maria, Metro reports.

Marie revealed that the sighting has no convincing explanation other than the mysterious Loch Ness monster.

However, experts argue that is just the sunlight glancing off the surface of the water.

The new sighting came just a few days after an IT employee in Gloucester spotted an eerie figure in a canal. The incident apparently happened on May 19, 2018, and the witness named Josh Hawkins was watching the FA Cup Final.

At one point in time, he just looked through his window and was literally surprised to see a strange object in the nearby canal. He soon took some photos and shared them with his friends. Without any hesitation, his friends who analyzed the video argued that the creature spotted is either Loch Ness or one of its relatives.

Meanwhile,an International team of researchers led by Neil Gimmel, a professor at the University of Otago is planning to visit Scotland to carry out further experiments to solve the real truth behind Loch Ness monsters. Through this research, Gimmel and his team aim to collect DNA from the lake to identify whether such a mystery creature exists in the Loch lake.

