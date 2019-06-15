A couple named Gloria and Ian Davison has apparently captured a mysterious monstrous creature in the water while driving alongside Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, and they believe that it could be the Loch Noss monster, a mythical water giant depicted in Scottish folklore.

The video seems very creepy, and it shows a black creature emerging from the water. Interestingly, this creature remains motionless in the water, and we can also see water splashing around it.

Even though shot from a considerable distance, Gloria claims that this creature has a distinguished head and neck.

"I could definitely see its back and it was a fair size. It disappeared after a minute beneath the water. I had hoped there was something Nessie in the loch - you always want to believe in something. All I can say is that we saw something we cannot explain. But it was animated and it was definitely not a seal," said Gloria, Dailystar.co.uk reports.

After analysing the sighting, Gary Campbell, a Nessie expert and recorder of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register revealed that this sighting is legit, and the footage clearly shows the monster roaming in the water.

Campbell revealed that this is the seventh sighting of the year, and he assured that these are all credible captures.

A few months back, Neil Gemmell, a professor at the University of Otago and his team visited Scotland and carried out several experiments to determine whether Loch Ness monsters are real. As per the latest updates, the research team is expected to reveal details of their findings next month.

"We've tested each one of the main monster hypotheses, and three of them we can probably say aren't right and one of them might be," said Gimmel in a recent interview with the Scotsman.