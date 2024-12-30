'Living Goddess Of Music..': Asha Bhosle sings 'Tauba Tauba', recreates Vicky Kaushal's hook step; Karan Aujla reacts

Over the years, legendary singer Asha Bhosle has touched millions of fans with her charismatic voice, captivating audiences of all ages—be it young, old, or Gen Z. The icon's mesmerizing voice has enchanted listeners for decades. She has sung across all genres, from Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar to Chura Liya Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein, and Jaane Do Naa, to name a few. Whether it's peppy numbers or soulful ballads, she has gifted generations with a treasure trove of musical gems.

'Living Goddess Of Music..': Asha Bhosle sings 'Tauba Tauba', recreates Vicky Kaushal's hook step

The charismatic singer performed in Dubai on Sunday. At 91 years old, Asha Bhosle sang several hit numbers, but the audience was left in disbelief when she performed Karan Aujla's hit song Tauba Tauba at the concert. Not only did she sing the song, but she also performed the viral hook step originally done by Vicky Kaushal in the film Good Newwz.

As Asha Bhosle sang and danced to the song, the audience erupted in cheers. Fans praised her for nailing the hook step.

As the videos went viral, netizens expressed their amazement at her performance at the age of 91.

"HOW cute is this! Cannot believe she is 91 & killing it with the singing & dance moves," a user commented on Instagram.

Another wrote, "Such a beautiful lady, a legend, and doing so great. @karanaujla I'm sure would be surprised to hear her singing this."

A third fan mentioned, "Amazing—91-year-old Asha Bhosle singing live! We are lucky to hear her at this age . At this age, she is going on a world tour. Hats off to the living legend."

Not just fans, even the choreographer of the song, Bosco Martis, as well as Karan Aujla, shared the video on their social media. Karan Aujla wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed Tauba Tauba... a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument (sic)."

He went on to say, "This song has received a lot of love and recognition not only among fans but also from music artists. But this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has inspired me to keep creating melodies and making more memories together (sic)."

Not just Asha Bhosle, but Sonu Nigam also performed at the concert in Dubai and enthralled the audience with his songs.