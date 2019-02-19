Liverpool gets ready to welcome Bayern Munich to Anfield on February 19 in a first leg clash of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between Liverpool and Bayern will start at 8 pm local time and 1:30 am IST (Wednesday).

Sony Ten 1 & HD 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich preview

Anfield will be in for a special night as two-former Champions League winners and contenders for this season's title will be locking horns in the first knockout fixture for both sides.

Bayern has not had the best of seasons in the Bundesliga but seems to be finding form going at a crucial juncture of the season. Niko Kovac's side has cut down a nine-point deficit to just two in the space of a month and is hot on Borussia Dortmund's heels in the German league. The Bavarians boast of an enviable away record in the continental tournament as they are unbeaten in their last eight games on the road. The German side is coming into this fixture on the back of five wins in their last six games.

Liverpool finished second behind PSG in their Champions League group and is thus having to play one of the top contenders so early in the tournament. But having reached the final last year, Jurgen Klopp's men will be confident of upstaging the Germans. Klopp, on his part, has a studied history in relation to Bayern Munich. He was the last manager to have stopped Bayern from winning the title back when he was the manager of Dortmund. Despite winning consecutive titles between 2010 and 2012, Klopp failed to win the big one when he faltered against the Bavarians in the Champions League final in 2013.

The German manager will be hoping that his English side can keep the Bayern attack at bay as he will be without his first choice centre backs Virgil Van Dijk (suspension) and Joe Gomez (injury). World Cup runners-up Dejan Lovren is being "monitored minute by minute" in a desperate eleventh-hour attempt to get him fit for the tie. For Bayern, Kingsley Coman has been cleared to start the match but World Cup winner Thomas Muller will miss out due to suspension.

Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Giorgino Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita; Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Nicholas Sule, Mats Hummels, David Alaba; Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, James Rodriquez, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Global TV Listings: