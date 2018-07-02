Mohamed Salah has ended speculation surrounding his future by committing his future to Liverpool. The Egyptian international has signed a long term contract with the English Premier League club.

The Merseyside club signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2017. The former Chelsea flop scored 44 goals for Jurgen Klopp's side and played an important role in helping Liverpool make it to the UEFA Champions League final.

Mohamed Salah was a transfer target for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Mohamed Salah's decision to sign a new contract with Liverpool comes days after his country were eliminated from the group stages of the FIFA 2018 World Cup that is currently taking place in Russia.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read, "Liverpool Football Club can confirm Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club."

"The Egypt forward has committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper on the deal, a little over one year after originally arriving at Anfield from AS Roma."

Jurgen Klopp, the current Liverpool manager, claims Mohamed Salah's decision to sign a long term contract with the English Premier League club shows that the Reds are heading in the right direction.

"I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season. It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him," Klopp said.

"We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this. When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.

"Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment. The key thing to remember is the best thing about Mo is that he never sees himself as being more important than the team or anyone else within it.

"He recognises his teammates and this club helped him achieve individual success last season. He sees the individual awards come because he is part of something bigger that is special. Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments - but we want more.

"We want to be more successful and achieve more together - as the supporters sang so loudly, 'we're never gonna stop'. This has to be the attitude individually and collectively."