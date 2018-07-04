New Liverpool signing Fabinho has confirmed he has never received an official offer from Manchester United to join them either in this summer transfer window or in the summer transfer window of last year.

The Brazilian, who can play as a right back and as a defensive midfielder left AS Monaco and completed a move to the Merseyside club. He was heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Reports even emerged that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him. However, the Premier League giants could not sign him, but reports went on to suggest that Manchester United could sign him this summer.

In reality, the Red Devils had no interest in bringing Fabinho to Old Trafford from AS Monaco. Now, the player himself has cleared all the confusion about the rumours regarding Manchester United.

"I was never close to signing for Manchester United, no. I heard things said about it, but the truth is it was never a strong possibility. I won't deny there were a few conversations about my situation with Monaco, but there was never an official offer from United," Fabinho told FourFourTwo.

Fabinho was also asked as to why he decided to join Liverpool. The 24 year old revealed it took me hardly any time to make a decision when he was told that Jurgen Klopp's side wanted to sign him in the summer transfer window.

"Yes, [it was] very easy. I was sad to leave Monaco, a club that gave me a lot of great moments, but in football sometimes you need new challenges and I thought it was time to move on," the former AS Moncao and Real Madrid player said.

"As soon as Liverpool declared their interest in signing me, it was a simple decision to make. A club with Liverpool's history wants you? Come on, you just pack your bags and go. It will be an honour to wear the famous red shirt."