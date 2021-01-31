Kiccha Sudeep has completed his 25 years in the film industry on Sunday, 21 January. He is celebrating the occasion by launching the teaser, title and the logo of the film at Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai.

Stars Send their Wishes

On this special occasion, his well-wishers in the film industry have congratulated the Sandalwood star by releasing videos. Mollywood star Mohanlal, Real Star Upendra, Priyamani, Ramesh Aravind and many others have wished Abhinaya Chakravarthy, who turned hero with Sunil Kumar Desai's romantic drama Sparsha in 1999.

Vikranth Rona

The makers of Vikranth Rona are going to reveal the title logo and 180-second sneak peek teaser of the movie at the world's tallest building. A virtual cut-out of the actor will be emblazoned on the tower. This is the first time where a South Indian film event is held at Burj Khalifa.

"We wanted to hit the biggest display in the world and there's no bigger display in this entire world than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. There may be a bigger building than the Burj Khalifa tomorrow in any country, but at this moment this is the tallest and the biggest!" Gulf News quoted the actor as saying in the interview.

Sandalwood has been making a lot of interesting movies in recent years. The films such as U Turn, Kirik Party and KGF series have brought a lot of appreciation for the Kannada film industry at the national level. Now, Vikranth Rona is going one notch higher by hitting headlines in international media from the teaser launch alone.

How to Watch the Event Online?

The fans can catch the title and teaser launch event live online. It will be streamed live on Kiccha Sudeep's official YouTube page and it commences at 9 pm IST. Click Here to Watch it

The movie is written and directed by Anup Bhandari of RangiTaranga fame. The film, which was was earlier titled Phantom, is being funded by Jack Manju.