On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The actress has been through a tough time with her standoff with Sanjay Raut. Moreover, the demolition of her office space earlier this week has led to a huge political debate.

The actress met with the governor hoping for justice. She also shared her troubles and what she's being subjected to over her POK comment.

Kangana Ranaut on her meeting with the governor

Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut who has been the centre of controversy for a while now met the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday at his residence. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana's office was partially demolished a few days back due to her comments on PoK and on Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though the BMC cited certain 'violations' in the construction up to 14 of them on the basis of which they tore down a part of her office.

When the actress arrived in Mumbai she was also given Y+ security in light of her exchange with Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena. Against this backdrop, Kangana met the governor on Sunday, following which she told ANI, "I met Governor Koshyari & told him about unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter."

Writing about her meeting she wrote on Twitter, "A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system."

Sanjay Raut on the other hand had recently opined that it was 'unfortunate' that the BJP was backing the actress.