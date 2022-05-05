Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 has created a history. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer film has now occupied second place in the list of Highest Grossing Films. Yes, the multilingual movie has now overtaken the collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

"BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi, [sic]" leading trade tracker tweeted.

KGF 2 Box Office Collection

The movie has grossed close to Rs 910 crore at the domestic box office in 21 days. It is now in the second position after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had minted Rs 1,429 crore in its lifetime.

Whereas RRR is estimated to have earned over Rs 900 crore at the domestic box office. Here is the list of highest grossing films in India:

Rank Film Total gross Primary language(s) Year of Release 1 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹1,429 crore Telugu 2017 2 K.G.F: Chapter 2 ₹910 crore Kannada 2022 3 RRR ₹900 crore Telugu 2022 4 2.0 ₹565 crore Tamil 2018 5 Dangal ₹538.03 crore Hindi 2016 6 Baahubali: The Beginning ₹520 crore Telugu 2015 7 PK ₹473.33 crore Hindi 2014 8 Avengers: Endgame ₹442 crore English 2019 9 Bajrangi Bhaijaan ₹444.92 crore Hindi 2015 10 Tiger Zinda Hai ₹434.82 crore Hindi 2017

However, Yash-starrer is being screened in over 1500 screens in India despite new releases and the movie still has the potential to make good business. It has to be seen whether the film will earn over Rs 1000 crore from India alone.

KGF 2 was released on April 14 in five languages (Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi) to a mammoth expectation. The good word-of-mouth and promotions helped the movie to reach large section of the audience.

Not just in India, but the movie has done well at the international box office.