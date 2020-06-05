India's west coast bracing for Cyclone Nisarga, while the country's northern regions are repeatedly getting struck by earthquake tremors; many citizens find themselves at risk of a natural hazard in addition to the risks associated with the pandemic. If you must urgently evacuate, a go-to kit with necessary essentials will come handy.

Here are some of the essential items that you should consider having in case of an emergency evacuation.

Cash

If the power goes out, credit cards won't work, neither would ATMs. Keep cash on hand to replenish supplies.

Medications

Pharmacies and chemists might be closed, and hospitals could be overwhelmed. It might be difficult to get in touch with your doctor for some time after a disaster has struck. Keep a backup supply (at least several days' worth) of important medications like blood pressure medicines and insulin.

Water and food

Pack a gallon of water for every family member and pet. Widespread power outages could make tap water unsafe to drink. Also pack non-perishable food and pet food.

Important documents

ID cards, passports, birth certificates, driver's licenses and more could all be lost or destroyed in a flood. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container. Include a copy of your insurance policy so that you can quickly file a claim once the danger has passed.

A battery-powered radio

If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is your only way to know what's happening.

List of shelters

In this time of social distancing, not all shelters are open. Be sure to make a list of shelters where you can retreat. If you have a pet, make sure they are pet friendly. Not all shelters welcome pets.

A change of clothes

If you are away from your home for a few days, you will want to have a change of clothes. Throw in some masks and gloves, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A mask will help avoid dust and airborne germs when you return, and gloves will aid in the clean-up.