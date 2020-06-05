India's west coast bracing for Cyclone Nisarga, while the country's northern regions are repeatedly getting struck by earthquake tremors; many citizens find themselves at risk of a natural hazard in addition to the risks associated with the pandemic. If you must urgently evacuate, a go-to kit with necessary essentials will come handy.
Here are some of the essential items that you should consider having in case of an emergency evacuation.
- Cash
If the power goes out, credit cards won't work, neither would ATMs. Keep cash on hand to replenish supplies.
- Medications
Pharmacies and chemists might be closed, and hospitals could be overwhelmed. It might be difficult to get in touch with your doctor for some time after a disaster has struck. Keep a backup supply (at least several days' worth) of important medications like blood pressure medicines and insulin.
- Water and food
Pack a gallon of water for every family member and pet. Widespread power outages could make tap water unsafe to drink. Also pack non-perishable food and pet food.
- Important documents
ID cards, passports, birth certificates, driver's licenses and more could all be lost or destroyed in a flood. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container. Include a copy of your insurance policy so that you can quickly file a claim once the danger has passed.
- A battery-powered radio
If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is your only way to know what's happening.
- List of shelters
In this time of social distancing, not all shelters are open. Be sure to make a list of shelters where you can retreat. If you have a pet, make sure they are pet friendly. Not all shelters welcome pets.
- A change of clothes
If you are away from your home for a few days, you will want to have a change of clothes. Throw in some masks and gloves, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A mask will help avoid dust and airborne germs when you return, and gloves will aid in the clean-up.