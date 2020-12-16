In a shocking leak obtained by The Australian newspaper, details of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members and their infiltration into the global companies have been exposed. According to the report, nearly two million CCP agents have secretly infiltrated into some of the world's biggest companies, banks, media groups, universities and even government agencies.

"It is believed to be the first leak of its kind in the world. What's amazing about this database is not just that it exposes people who are members of the Communist Party, and who are now living and working all over the world, from Australia to the US to the UK, but it's amazing because it lifts the lid on how the party operates under President and Chairman Xi Jinping," The Australian journalist and Sky News host Sharri Markson said in the report.

CCP agents report to President Xi

The explosive data leak includes names of CCP agents as well as their position in the party, birth-date, national ID number and ethnicity. Some of these global companies are globally-renowned such as Boeing, Volkswagen, Pfizer, HSBC among others.

The report further revealed that around 600 employees of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are members of CCP. What's shocking beyond belief is that there are around 79,000 CCP branches inside western companies. If called on, they are answerable directly to the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi himself.

This infiltration at such a shocking scale threatens companies' capability to protect their intellectual property from theft and economic espionage. The report does not reveal the names of the agents or other details except for the companies they work for.

The Australian reported that the data's authenticity is credible as it was extracted from a server in Shanghai in 2016 by Chinese dissidents.