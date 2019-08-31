Saaho, one of the most awaited films of 2019, hit the screen on August 30. Directed by Sujeeth Sign and produced by UV Creations, the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has courted controversy within 24 hours after its release.

Moving into the details, a Bengaluru-based artist has accused the makers of Saaho for plagiarism. On her official Instagram account, artist Shilo Shiv Suleman shared a photograph with a detailed caption of her artwork which she had staged at The Burning Man, which took place in 2014. Shilo shared that the same art has been copied for one of the posters of Saaho.

In response to this, actress Lisa Ray took to Instagram to lend her support to artist Shilo and said this is not the right thing to happen. The actress shared a collage of the poster and the art installation and wrote, "What is creativity? What is art? Where does it come from? We know what it is not. It's not your social status. It's not your job title. It's not your appearance..." (sic).

A few minutes after the actress shared this post, many comments have been made and in fact, the poster and the artwork show a lot of resemblances and it is easily understood that the makers did not seek her permission.

Lisa further added, "...We need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It's come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo's original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing. This is not right." (sic)

Saaho makers claim that they have spent Rs 350 crores in the making of the film. They are yet to react on this issue and all that the netizens want is Shilo to get the credit. Because the art in the poster is not an inspiration, but definitely a theft. Laisa ended her post with a question, "How would you feel if a thief slid into your home and took away your most prized possessions? Your heart. Your soul. And your livelihood." (sic)

This controversy is the most trending topic now, as this is not what the fans of Prabhas have expected from the film.