Girls just wanna have fun! Happiness is doing a video call with your bestie

It's not easy for actress Lisa Haydon to take her pictures when her baby Leo is around.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa posted a video in which her newborn son is seen kicking her as she tries to take a selfie.

"Here's a bit of reality ... Selfie anyone," she captioned the clip.

Netizens, of course, love her son's cute, action-packed antics.

A user commented: "This is such a beautiful video."

Another one wrote: "Can't stop laughing."

Actresses Amy Jackson, Evelyn Sharma and Nargis Fakhri too reacted to the video.

Lisa, who is known for her roles in films like "Queen" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple also has a son named Zack.

Here’s a bit of reality ... Selfie anyone ?

