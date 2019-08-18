Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon announced her second pregnancy with an adorable picture and cute caption on Instagram.

The diva shared a photo comprising herself with hubby and her first child, and captioned it, "Party of four on the way". Lisa's baby bump is also very much visible in the picture.

The photo shows Lisa, her husband Dino Lavlani and her son sharing a happy moment. Not just fans, but a lot of celebs from the industry congratulated Lisa on the good news.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also recently left her fans excited with a cryptic message to hubby Ranveer Singh, suggesting that she is also expecting her first child. In a chat session conducted by Ranveer, Deepika commented "Hi daddie", followed with a waving emoji, baby emoji and a heart emoji. The actor also replied to her writing, "Hi baby".

If that was not enough, close friend Arjun Kapoor also made a comment indicating that theactress is indeed pregnant. "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one," he wrote. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.