Ae Ganpat, Chal Daaru La!

Yes! You read it right. As we enter the third lockdown due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the government has put relaxation on many spheres of life including the selling and purchasing of Alcohol. After surviving for more than a month san liquor as the shops were closed, Indians are now rejoicing and celebrating the fact that they can drink booze again.

From bursting crackers to standing for hours in the lines outside the liquor shops, all the Alcoholics are making sure that they don't miss out on booze anymore. Netizens welcomed the news of reopening of the liquor shops in a hilarious way.

Bollywood memes on Alcohol

With hashtag #LiquorShops trending on the twitter, the internet flooded with memes and jokes as pictures of long queues outside liquor shops were shared.

From Baburao memes to Jaya Bachchan welcoming the alcohol with K3G music in the background, memers have really outdone themselves this time.

Let's us take you on a hilariously tipsy trip of memes:

Meanwhile, it's a fest for the liquor shop owners. Have a look:

But if your area falls under the Red Zone, then keep calm "Apna Time Aayega"

All the standalone liquor shops, that are not established inside markets and malls, opened on May 4, 2020, Monday and citizens lined up in long queues from early morning.

In order to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, liquor shops have been directed to abide by certain guidelines of social distancing.

OOPS!! 

 