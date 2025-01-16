LinkedIn has recently introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature designed to assist both job seekers and recruiters. This feature, known as Job Match, is set to roll out globally in English in the coming weeks, with other languages to follow soon. The feature aims to help job seekers understand how their skills and experience align with open positions. With a single click, job seekers can gain detailed insights into which qualifications they meet and which ones they might be missing, enabling them to decide whether to apply for a specific job.

This feature is expected to help job seekers focus their search on opportunities where they are more likely to receive a response. The introduction of this feature comes at a time when job seeking and recruiting have become increasingly challenging. According to a report by LinkedIn, 82% of professionals in India plan to look for a new job this year, yet more than half (55%) said the job search has become harder in the last year. The report also noted that 49% of job seekers are applying to more jobs than ever but are hearing back less.

On the other hand, more than 69% of Indian HR professionals feel it has become more challenging to find qualified talent for a role. About 27% of HR professionals said they spend between 3-5 hours a day reviewing applications and 55% say that less than half the job applications they receive meet all the criteria.

The new LinkedIn feature will also help premium subscribers see a categorical rating that indicates if they are a high, medium, or low match. They can also know if they have a higher chance of hearing back from the hirer as a Top Applicant. This feature could potentially revolutionize the job seeking and recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective.

In the context of historical events, the introduction of AI in job seeking and recruitment is not entirely new. Over the years, AI has been increasingly used in various sectors, including the job market, to streamline processes and make them more efficient. For instance, AI-powered tools have been used to sift through resumes, match job seekers with suitable jobs, and even conduct initial screening interviews.

However, the introduction of the Job Match feature by LinkedIn marks a significant step in this direction. It not only uses AI to match job seekers with suitable jobs but also provides them with detailed insights into their qualifications, thereby empowering them to make informed decisions.