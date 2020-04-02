In a major move to help the crippling world from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the professional networking platform LinkedIn announced on Thursday, April 2, its decision to offer free job postings for critical roles and other hiring resources to companies from industries in critical need.

LinkedIn is offering companies and organisations in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profit organisations the ability to post jobs for free on the platform.

From the day of the announcement, the website will be providing free access to the job seekers which will be applicable till June 30, said the officials.

Automatic real-time alerts to be received

"We are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It's clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles," Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said in a statement.

"That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now," Anand added.

LinkedIn members that have relevant skills that fit these open roles will receive automatic real-time alerts and emails that inform them so that they can apply immediately.

Access also to LinkedIn Talent Insights

For instance, frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of 'urgent' jobs, which will be surfaced to LinkedIn members with relevant skills.

In addition to this, LinkedIn is also offering access to 'LinkedIn Talent Insight's for three months that gives its customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.

They have also expanded its 'Recruiting For Good' programme to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the front lines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions.