LinkedIn users were experiencing problems accessing the platform, both on app and the website. International Business Times confirms that LinkedIn was down in India and trying to load the feeds on website and on iOS version of the app returned a server error.

LinkedIn acknowledged that some of its users are experiencing problem accessing the professional social network on desktop and mobile. As it appears, the Microsoft-owned platform is down for everyone around the world and it has been several minutes since the outage began.

"Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop," says a LinkedIn Twitter post. "We're working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them."

LinkedIn slowly coming back

DownDetector, which tracks real-time outages, also confirmed that the issue was global. But a few users said LinkedIn is working in some parts of the US, including California, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, New York City, and San Francisco. After a brief while, LinkedIn started to work in India as well.

It is unclear what caused the outage, but it looks like a server-related issue.

Meanwhile, users reacted to the LinkedIn outage in their own ways. See below: