Vihang A. Naik, a poet, Limca book of Record holder got awarded for best poetry in Konark Literature festival 2019. He has been awarded for his great poems and several books that he has written. Mr. Naik has been widely congratulated and appreciated for his work in the literature.

Indian poet in contemporary society who writes in English and Gujarati language and translates poetry form Gujarati into English is Vihang A Naik from Gujarat has done some astounding work in the poetry world. Being an independent conscious poet who is well aware of his surroundings and occurrences and has written some applause-worthy literary journals, anthologies, and e-publications. His poetry has been highly accepted and appreciated not only in India also worldwide.

He is born in Surat, India on September 2, 1969, is a contemporary poet writing in English, widely published and won awards.His English language poems have appeared in literary journals such as : Indian Literature : Sahitya Akademi Bi-Monthly Journal , Kavya Bharati , POESIS : A Journal of Poetry Circle , Mumbai , The Journal of The Poetry Society ( India ) , The Journal of Indian Writing In English , The Journal of Literature and Aesthetics , The Brown Critique ,The Poetry Chain among other significant journals.

Vihang has been recipient of various prestigious awards like Michael Madhusudan Prize, Indi Reader Best Book, 2015, Beverly Hills Book awards, 2016 and Book Excellence Awards , 2017 . His Gujarati collection of poems titled Jeevangeet (Gujarati poems) (2001) is dedicated to the cause of victims of Gujarat Earthquake 26th January, 2001. He also translates poetry written in Gujarati language into English including his own Gujarati Language poems into English. His poems have appeared in some of the most noted literary journals and anthologies. His poetry has been translated into Japanese, Spanish,Italian,German and Portuguese.

A few of the great works that have gained him popularity and fame, among them three are in English and one is in Gujarati. His English works are Poetry Manifesto: New & Selected Poems (2010), Making A Poem (2004), City Times And Other Poems (1993) and Jeevangeet (2001) in Gujarati. His first poetic collection including city Times and Other poems published by writers workshop (India) in 1993.

'City Times and Other Poems' have been translated into Japanese, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. These collections of poems in 'Jeevangeet' are dedicated to the sufferers of the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat. 'Making a Poem' depicts the connection between poets and their poems. How they conceive the idea, all the thoughts which go around and how they put it on paper.

Parallel being a poet, Vihang A Naik is an efficient professor. He unfolded his career as an English lecturer in 1996 where he has taught in several North Gujarat colleges. Later during this year in March 2019, the poet took a step back and retired from the post of Associate Professor in English.

In his pre-eminent poems, we can see how deeply he is rooted and how strongly he empathizes with his surroundings and also deals with the harsh, firm and dark realities of life with the sense of futility, pain, and sorrow. In some of his work, he has conveyed the reality of our society. India is a country of people from various communities and religions with different languages but united by having all diversity. In the same way, all the aspects of contemporary Indian life aesthetically and thematically placed in Naik's poetic collections.

Once said by the poet, "A poet or an artist would always go beyond the physical, beyond from that which is seen to express his philosophical or vision."

On Vihang A Naik's phenomenal and remarkable pieces of poetry two comprehensive and critical anthologies have been edited - (i) Vihang A Naik: A Study of his Mind and Art ( edited by Dr.Sanjay P. Pandey) and (ii) The Poetry of Vihang A. Naik : New Literary Dimensions ( edited by Goutam Karmakar ) along with some significant literary critical essays by literary critics.

The verse-makers path-breaking thoughts and ideas have depicted a fusion of Indian philosophy, natural disaster, agony, the meaningless purpose of modern men in his poems. Vihang A Naik's unique style of writing has a multiple perspective and dimension in just a few words.

Even after years his poems would still be read and talked about for years in the future.