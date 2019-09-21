Lili Mitrovic has come a long way from Skopje in Macedonia to New York City; but in many ways, the fashion influencer, designer and blogger's journey is just beginning.

Lili has just embarked upon another colorful chapter in her career with the launch of her marketing and digital content firm - Amo Lusso LLC. The company is a living endorsement of Lili's firm conviction that adopting the right strategies on social media can transform your life, both personally and professionally.

It's Lili's soaring success which has made her Instagram page @lili_mitrovic such a popular destination for all those seeking inspiration to throw caution to the wind and chase their dreams. The 29-year-old is a shining example that self-belief is everything and that sometimes you have to travel the world to find the person you were born to be.

Lili is perhaps best known as someone who wears the hat of a digital content creator; but it may surprise those unfamiliar with her story, that she also has a degree in business and marketing from Belgrade, Serbia; and studied fashion design at the prestigious Academia Del Lusso in Milan, Italy.

Between 2011 and 2015 while serving as a CEO and designer at Amo Lusso bridal and evening gowns, Lili also founded the popular Amo Lusso blog.

As you can imagine, in the cut and thrust and high-tempo environment of the fashion industry, her work was demanding as it was rewarding, but Lili wouldn't have had it any other way. As a child, the adults in her life noticed her advanced and uncanny appreciation of aesthetics. Naturally, such a sensibility guided her effortlessly into the world of fashion. And when the time came to live her dream, she didn't take a single moment for granted.

Yet Lili is very much a child of her time, and she has now opted to concentrate on her role as a digital content creator, and more specifically on her marketing and consulting firm Amo Lusso LLC.

She is now in a position to pass on her expertise and skill set to those seeking to emulate her success, and she is enjoying every minute of it.

The proud mother of two-year-old Gojko, seven-year-old Valentina and devoted wife of Lazar Mitrovic, Lili has already been recognized as one of the 40 under 40 Macedonian leaders who have excelled in their respective fields and are role models to young people everywhere.

It's safe to say that Lili has definitely made her mark on Macedonia and now, courtesy of Amo Lusso LLC, it looks likely that she'll be making her mark on the world.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.