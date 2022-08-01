One woman from the northeastern part of India ruled a trade business on Road materials, bitumen, and emulsions. Likha Nari is a lone local from the state and owns a FIRM with the label MILESACRES.

She is from Arunachal Pradesh. In past, she owns multiple successful ventures in Arunachal Pradesh. But after some time, she started cultivating an interest in the trading of road material. She was heavily criticized by the local business as trading was a highly male-dominated industry. Even told her to back off from the idea. But being a determined woman, she took a plunge and launched MILESACRES FIRM in 2016.

The road was bumpy and the journey on this road is like a rollercoaster. Initially, she faced many challenges and setbacks. Even some of her clients weren't even sure about her services, it took her years to gain trust of the peoples she was only local woman in trading of bitumen business but with her will, communication skills and business mind, she overcame the challenges with ease. And today she is a known face in this industry.

As she started with Entrepreneur journey very early in her life. She started MILESACRES five years back, in the year 2016, and within a few years, it became her most successful business venture.

She began with the Trading of Road material, bitumen, and emulsions. Today her business commenced expanding into emulsion dealerships across the state. Her FIRM MILESACRES also rendered services like site inspection and providing their site engineer with material checks. Today the revenue of the company is boosting year by year. It is one of the most trusted Trading of bitumen, emulsion, and road materials company in the state.

She proved that If a woman is courageous and strong headed then no society can clip her wings. Also, A woman can conquer a male-dominated industry and rule it.

That's not it. she is also a philanthropist. From time to time she contributes by volunteering for NGOs in her state who organize blood donation camps. And also, she is a single mother with a daughter. She asserted that if a woman wants to conquer, she will conquer.