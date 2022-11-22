Bigg Boss 16 has completed half of its season and has managed to entertain the audience quite well as the contestants are striving hard to make their way to the trophy.

However, the house dynamics have changed interestingly and the recent episodes of the show made it very clear that all is not well between Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the latter didn't allow Tina to talk to Shalin after their fight.

Hasan Touqeer asks Sumbul to stay away from Tina and Shalin

During the latest Shanivaar Ka Waar, Salman Khan asked Sumbul Touqeer to play alone and not bother so much about Shalin Bhanot as the whole narrative of Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer is playing out like a love triangle for the audience and it apparently seems as if Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Salman Khan's show saw Sumbul getting a call from her father Hasan Touqeer who asked her to teach a lesson to Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. This is for the second time in the show that the Imlie actress got a chance to speak to her father.

Hasan Touqeer advised his daughter to stay away from Tina and Shalin. He said, "Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. Tumko maine jacket bheji thi, tum Shalin ki jacket pehen ke ghum rahi ho. Tumko maine 5-5 jacket bheji hai. Malum hai log kitni gaaliyaan de rahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha ban diya aur pata nahi kya kya' (Listen, stay away from Tina and Shalin. They are only making stories about you and nothing else. I sent 5-5 jackets for you and you are still wearing Shalin's jacket and roaming. People are accusing me of ruining your image and what not)." And, this didn't go down well with many.

"How dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now"

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon has questioned the same, asking the makers if the show has become merely a joke. In his recent Tweet, Kushal said, "Why sumbul is only contestant who's dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ..... how she is the only contestant who's dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone......"

The actor also slammed Sumbul's father for allegedly calling Tina Datta 'kamini'. He added, "And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now ... and how can he speak Ill of other contestants ... vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini... stay out of her wow."

Former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia also felt the same and bashed the makers for being partial to other contestants. She wrote, "SLOW CLAP wah Bigg boss .. u have made urself look like a BIGG LOSS !! The joke is on you thanks to Sumbul & her father who spoke so badly & forgot that everyone is someone's CHILD in that house!! SHAME ON YOU. @ColorsTV @justvoot #biggboss16 #disgusted."

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Diandra Soares tweeted, "Mom says "sumbul isn't obsessed, possessed, jealous, insecure etc. TINA IS !!!! and also she is most nagging annoying confused about her feelings & is very irritating now." AHAHAHA #updateasienteredhome Is this true ????

Gautam Vig, who got evicted from the ongoing season last week, wrote, "Shame on Sumbul's father. Like Father Like Daughter both are Cheap. Shame on sumbul's father for saying such words for others, Tina & shalin also the children of someone if these type of fathers exist then what type guidence they will give to their children."

SHAME ON SUMBUL'S FATHER



Bigg Boss fans also said that instead of trying to find other contestant's fault, he should have questioned Sumbul for smoking at such an early age.