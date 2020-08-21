Lightroom users on iPhone and iPad woke up to the biggest shock of their life. All their photos, presets that took years to create and collect were all gone. Panic struck in the world of photographers who used Adobe's software to edit their valuable snaps. Photographers shared their shock across social media and on Photoshop feedback forums, but there was no respite.

Hoping to find some way to recover all the lost data, photographers reached out to customer support. But disappointment prevailed as the last resort turned out to be a dead end.

"I've talked with customer service for 4+ hours over the past 2 days and just a minute ago they told me that the issue has no fix and that these lost photos are unrecoverable. Adobe is unbelievable some times. All I got was a 'we're sincerely sorry' and nothing else. 2+ years of photo edits just gone because of Adobe and all they give is a sorry, lmao," one user wrote Reddit's r/Lightroom subreddit.

Lost data gone forever

Adobe confirmed the bug with the latest update to the iOS version of the Lightroom app. While the company apologized for the glitch, they confirmed the lost data is gone forever.

"A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) for iOS and iPadOS has now been released that prevents this issue from affecting additional customers. Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0. We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We sincerely apologize to any customers who have been affected by this issue," Adobe said in a statement.