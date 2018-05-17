Lightning Strikes Seen In Pennsylvania During Severe Storm

The United States Northeast region was rocked on May 15 by severe storms. Watches and warnings and amp;mdash;about storms that could bring hail, heavy rains, flooding and amp;nbsp;and spark tornados and amp;mdash;stretched from Pennsylvania to New England on Tuesday, and amp;nbsp;according to CBS. The storms would sadly prove deadly, killing and amp;nbsp;five people, all of whom died after and amp;nbsp;trees fell on vehicles, and amp;nbsp;reported the Weather Channel.