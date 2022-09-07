After the box office failure of Vijay Deverakonda starrer action thriller 'Liger', director Puri Jagannadh is reportedly planning to vacate his Mumbai home and head back to Hyderabad where he has a mansion in the famous Jubilee Hills area. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai with a monthly rental of Rs 10 lakhs and additional maintenance costs.

Puri Jagannadh's next project shelved?

Earlier it was reported that the 'Liger' director is working on an upcoming project named 'Jana Gana Mana'. However, there are reports that the film has been shelved after 'Liger' failed to make an impact at the box office.

Though initially the film had created a massive buzz and it seemed that people were eager to witness the magic that marked another collaboration of Puri and Vijay Deverakonda. Unfortunately, it failed to generate footfall at the theatres due to negative word-of-mouth publicity and now there are reports about how the makers are planning to return money to distributors and exhibitors for the loss they have suffered.

Vijay Deverakonda's career trajectory remains unaffected?

However, it seems that Vijay Deverakonda's career trajectory remains unaffected by 'Liger' failure. The filming of his upcoming movie Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has almost been completed. Alongside Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in key roles. Recently, the film's motion poster was released on YouTube by Mythri Movie Makers. Kushi is reportedly slated to release on December 23.