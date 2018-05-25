Liga MX - Five Rising Stars Of The Mexican Soccer League

Mexico and amp;rsquo;s national soccer team have an arsenal of talented players, but it and amp;rsquo;s also an aging one as well, with influential figures such as Andres Guardado, Javier and amp;ldquo;Chicharito and amp;rdquo; Hernandez, and Carlos Vela near the peak of their careers. With the 2018 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, here are five young emerging players who could become Mexicos next superstars.