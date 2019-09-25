Traditionally, networking is expected to be done right through conferences, meetings, or at special events. However, lifestyle influencers like Serge Younan are redefining networking goals by creating outstanding content over social media platforms. Serge can be seen hanging out with his peers at sporting events and social outings, besides actively engaging with his followers over Instagram.

Younan is quite a star on social media with a following which is on a steady rise. Serge has a vibrant feed that is full of beautiful vacation pictures, some of the best cars and motorbikes you will ever see, and NBA action captured from the best seats in the house! If you're into sports, mean machines, travel and everything fun, Younan is one lifestyle influencer to watch out for.

Serge Younan started using social media as a platform to connect with people, share his wealth of knowledge, and valuable advice. His Instagram posts will give you an inside scoop from the best expos and property events not only in the country but from across the world. Following him is a sure way to get inspired by his travel trips and close networking circle.

There are many influencers out there who are doing their own thing and making big bucks, but Serge Younan is using social media for inspiring others and networking with his peers; growing himself and facilitating many others. Be it blue waters, high-rise Condos, clean city roads, or enjoying a thumping game of Toronto Raptors; there's something for everyone in Serge Younan's Insta feed!

