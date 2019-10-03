For those who are well versed with the world of entrepreneurs, Jivan Qasim Saleem Mizuri would be a familiar name, the 28 year old entrepreneur hails from the Kurdistan region and has made a name for himself as a successful entrepreneur and now a lifestyle influencer.

He grew up seeing a lot of hardships back home, not only that but he faced a lot of criticism when he talked to people about how he wanted to influence people.

He is fluent in multiple languages and when asked the reason behind it, he said," for many years my family had to live as refugees in different countries as a result of war amongst the neighboring nations, I wanted to communicate with them and figure out the reason for conflict. It was my biggest motivation and now I speak Arabic, Persian, Turkish, English and now am learning Spanish. I am able to pick up languages very fast so now I take advantage of it and learn as much as I can."

Jivan Mizuri overcame all obstacles and used all the negativity as fuel to grow and overcome everything life threw at him! He is fond of religious works and has completely memorized the Qur'an Ayats as well as Bible verses.

When asked about why did he choose to study religion so dedicatedly, Jivan replied,

"I come from a Muslim family, its true but when I read the Quran and the Bible, I came to the conclusion that all religions say the one thing and there is no hate in any of them."

Jivan Mizuri has been working on building his empire for the last couple of years and now he motivates others to follow their dreams and help them achieve their goals. He is the founder of the company B&J subsidiaries which was founded only two years ago.

