Mumbai based fashion blogger Dixita Patel never thought she would step in the fashion world as she is an engineering student. However, when she joined Instagram and started sharing her photos on personal style, her friends and followers noticed and appreciated it.

That's when Dixita realised that she can do more in fashion and gave it a try and well, it worked quite well for her. In 2015, when she was in her junior college, Dixita started her blogging. In her blog, she covers fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel, and fitness. She shared pics and posts about beauty and fashion which received a great response from her followers.

All her hard efforts and understanding in fashion paid off well as she worked with more than 500 brands till date. Dixita Patel also got listed in '13 Top Indian Fashion Blogger You Should Know'. For the gorgeous blogger, fashion has helped her achieve her dream quite early in life.

She wants to inspire women with her work and contribution to the world of fashion. Dixita wants to tell women that they should love themselves and their body and her posts have also been inspiring to a lot of girls who follow her.

Along with being a successful fashion blogger and an engineering student, Dixita Patel has worked as the core member of 'Indian Society of Technical Education'.