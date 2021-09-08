Start your day with a positive thought and prayers for the well being of others as this feeling will lift you up like nothing else, voices Gurdeep Singh Gosha, the philanthropist from Ludhiana.

The individual who is always ready to extend support to the needy enjoys a great following among the people from economically weaker sections. "People who do not have political godfathers are the ones who need to be taken care of as not only are they treated badly but are deprived from even exercising their rights," says Gosha. "And my doors are open 24×7 for such people" he adds.

He is liked by people especially women as he has always safeguarded their rights and dignity. On more than one occasion, he has taken up a stand to fight for the rights of women, he recalls. He adheres to the principles laid down in every religious book that women should be given respect at every cost.

At the same time, he is very helpful for underprivileged children who are unable to study. Not only does he support their education but also provides them with study kits.

"I pray to the almighty to help me serve people more and more," adds Gosha.