Dr. Paras has been a source of inspiration in understanding one's true potential for more than 15 years now and one thing that has remained constant is his urge to help people reconnect with their inner selves.

Born and brought up as Sangharsh S Daithankar in a middle-class family from Maharashtra - he is the youngest Indian life coach. After completing his schooling at Fatima High School in Badlapur - he graduated from Mumbai University. The journey of becoming a mentor begins post-graduation as he headed towards learning

Doctorate in Philosophy from Mahrashi University of Information Technology, UP.

Everything he does stands on the foundation of the years he has invested in educating himself about everything he practices and subscribes to today. Some of the ways he has resorted to while facilitating this journey include:

Helping people tap into the power of their subconscious: A lot of people are unaware of the deep repository of power available right in their minds. They keep looking for help outside, never realizing that if they just reach into their subconscious they find enough resources to get through almost anything. Dr. Paras tries to be a catalyst in the process of making people aware of the power of their subconscious.

Teaching people how to be more mindful: He backs everything he does with proper certifications. It is through his certification in mindfulness that he has been able to create a platform where other aspiring mindfulness practitioners can learn the nuances of what goes into practicing this way of life.

The establishment of Tava-Mitram: Tava Mitram is a self-help group meant for the less fortunate. He aims to make India an emotionally-strong nation and this initiative is a step in the same direction. Through this, he hopes to bring together a group of individuals who can help and inspire each other in reaching their goals by making every individual understand their mental strengths and capabilities and how one can improve by taking sessions of Tava-Mitram.

Establishment of Matrix: Matrix is a training firm dedicated to creating more life coaches so that there is enough help out there for anyone who needs it. This initiative to is dedicated to making India an emotionally-strong nation. The time is finally ripe in India for a real change to happen in terms of mental health awareness. The stigma attached to it is finally giving way to a conducive environment for a real dialogue about this to start.

Currently based in Pune, Dr. Paras have received many national and international awards like the Young Leader Award by International Coaching Federation, the USA in 2018, Mentor Coach Of The Year by The Golden Globe Tigers, Malaysia in 2018. He is also felicitated for Mindfulness Coach Of The Year by the World HRD Congress, Mumbai, 2018-2019, and Life Coach Of The Year Award by HRD, India, 2018.

He is a member of the non-profit organization Tava-mitram which is run by (IIUEF) Iinner Universe Education Foundation. Under his leadership, the not-for-profit organization also guides people who don't afford it due to financial conditions.