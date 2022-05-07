It is simply astounding to learn about all the various leaders and professionals who, in their respective industries, choose to go beyond the ordinary. These unique individuals turn 'test' into 'testimony' and 'great' into 'greater'. More than knowing what they seek in life, and being aware of the world around them and their place in it, they have the innate knack for creating their own destiny not just for themselves but for those around them.

However, not all leaders and people of notoriety and influence have the requisite wisdom and compassion to change the world. This is where Marvin Peake enters the picture.

He is an international speaker, transformational strategist, Ambassador of Peace with the International Interreligious Peace Council for Leadership and Reconciliation, and now an author based in New York, the U.S. He has been dedicated to working as an Ambassador of Peace, promoting unity beyond any race, religion, and culture to bring about a new era of peace that can prevail for all humanity across the world.

He went from homelessness to serving in the U.S. military and later the FBI. These experiences served as a catalyst for his purpose-driven mission of developing national NGOs across America. He built a fortune on community and economic development in urban areas that centers on programs for the underprivileged that include housing, job training, entrepreneurship, personal development, and various other life-sustaining resources.

His work and philanthropy are inspired by a life filled with immense childhood suffering, but his never-give-up attitude was fuelled by a spirit of relentlessness. An inner knowing that he would get to the other side and lay a path to self-sufficiency and freedom for the downtrodden of the world.

Through his soon-to-be-released book Out of the Tunnel, he provides diverse solutions-oriented experiences of his journey. Explaining in detail about his much-talked-about upcoming book, he says that it is a story that will help lead humanity toward the great awakening of self, the true meaning of money, relationships, and achieving eternal success. He highlights how the word 'Tunnel' here is not only the chronology of his life story, but also a metaphor for the unexpected crisis that suddenly hits seemingly from nowhere an experience of hardships, struggles, betrayals, and continuous setbacks that seems to have no end. As a labor of love, and yet another sacrifice, he opens up his very private life and offers readers both a mirror where they can see themselves in their own struggles and a guiding light to get to the other side.

He says that as a big bonus, he draws upon the distilled wisdom he has learned from some of the most powerful, influential, wealthiest, and prominent figures the world has ever known. The likes of Tony Robbins, Michael Jordan, former President George W. Bush, the late Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Joe Dispenza, several civil and human rights leaders, and many others.

With believable conviction, he affirms that all he desires and will ever need is already present or is on its way to him.