The world was taken by surprise when the news of Liam Payne's sudden death came to light. The One-Direction singer fell off from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires and succumbed to his injuries on October 16. Ever since the news came out, social media almost went into a frenzy trying to speculate the reason behind the singer's sudden death.

An autopsy report that was conducted right after his death showed no signs of physical assault or self-harm, after which the local police negated the idea of suicide or murder. Very recently, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office charged three people in Liam's death case.

These three people who the authorities have not named were charged with neglect, supplying substances and enabling drug abuse. Even though the charges have been levied on these three individuals, they still not have been arrested but at the same time, authorities are not allowing them to leave the country either.

El Mundo, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office shared a statement with several local news organisations, where it was stated, "In the context of the investigation into the death of the British musician Liam James Payne, which occurred on October 16 when he fell from a balcony in a hotel in the porteño district of Palermo, illegal conduct was discovered, resulting in three people being charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics."

Based on the autopsy report and the toxicology reports that had been conducted, it was found that Liam's body had evidence of alcohol, cocaine and antidepressants, and were present in his system for a minimum of 72 hours before his death. The reports also stated that during the fall from the balcony, Liam did not try to save himself or even take any protective measures, suggesting that he must have been semi-conscious or absolutely unconscious when the incident took place. Liam in an inebriated state had no idea of what was happening to him hence officials dismissed the idea of the fall being either voluntary or even intentional.