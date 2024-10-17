Liam Payne is no more. The former One Director member fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina. Payne was just 31. He fell off from the 5th floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Bueno Aires. The news of his sudden and tragic death has shocked the world. In an official statement, the Buenos Aires police has said that his fell led to "extremely serious injuries" and "spot death".

A video of Liam's hotel room has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, one can see some powdered substance (reportedly drugs) spread over the floor. As per a report in Wion, his laptop was smashed, and the TV in his hotel's room was smashed as well. Candles, aluminium foil, burnt soda can top, powdered substance were also found scattered in his room. The amount of chaos and mess in his room has even given rise to questions on his mental health.

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are devastated by the news and so are their families. Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist, shared a picture of a broken heart on social media and wrote, "Just a boy ...". Zayn's sister Doniya Malik also re-shared the news of his death and wrote, "Heartbroken. RIP"

Liam's friend Zedd also took to social media and wrote, "Life is short and fragile... You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn't have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful."

Charlie Puth also shared a video of Liam with him and wrote, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone..."