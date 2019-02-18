Liam Hemsworth has opened up about his wedding to longtime partner Miley Cyrus. The couple had secretly tied the knot in December.

During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Hunger Games star shared the real reason for the sudden wedding. The 29-year-old actor said: "It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family. I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years, so, felt like it was time."

"We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can't control obivously, but I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us," Liam added.

"I was just saying in the car over here, I think I've been fake married about nine thousand times before my actual real marriage," he shared. "I got so many texts when it actually did happen from friends like, 'Is it real this time or is it still fake?' 'No, it's actually real this time.'"

Miley and Liam first met on the sets of their movie The Last Song, and got engaged in June 2012 before calling it off in September 2013. Ever since the pair got back together, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married.

In May 2017, the Wrecking Ball singer told Billboard that it was essential for her and Liam to fall for each other again. She said, "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to refill for each other."