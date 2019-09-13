Newly single Liam Hemsworth, who recently split with his wife Miley Cyrus, received a "flirty" message from Lindsay Lohan. The Hunger Games actor is currently spending time in Australia with brother, Chris Hemsworth, along with other family members and friends.

On Thursday, Liam posted photos of his time in Australia on Instagram, showing his fans that he is possibly moving on from his breakup with Miley. Lindsay left a comment that read, "Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!"

Lindsay has been spending much of her time recently in Australia as she is filming the country's version of The Masked Singer. Fans quickly called Lindsay's message a "flirty" one. However, it was clear that the actress was not happy that she missed the chance to hangout with the Hemsworth brothers.

Liam and Miley announced their split back in August, and he filed for divorce days later. Following the announcement, Miley has been spotted spending some romantic time with Kaitlynn Carter, and the two are not shy about flaunting PDA.

Rumours surfaced that Liam and Miley split as the Wrecking Ball singer cheated on her husband with Brody Jenner's ex. However, Miley slammed the rumours.

More recently, Miley released a new song called Slide Away and many of her fans speculated that it hints at her split. In the song, she allegedly hinted that Liam's partying hurt her relationship, leading to their breakup. "I want my house in the Hills, don't need the whiskey and pills," she sings on the track.