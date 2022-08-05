33-year-old entrepreneur, financial mentor, and founder of "Leverage Cap Solutions," Brayan Ramirez, aka Brayan Leverage, has helped 200+ clients build a structure and scale their businesses through leveraging business credit. Now, he is out to teach anyone willing to start their own company without touching their own pockets, and he firmly believes that with the right foundational strategy, all those deemed ineligible due to their credit score could, in fact, achieve their dreams.

At six years, he moved to the US and later spent most of his twenties working in service industry jobs such as bartending and waitering. Four years later, he decided to pursue his dreams of becoming a business owner and entered the financial realm after noticing how American banking seemed to favour the rich while stifling the possibility of less well-to-do to work hard to become wealthier. This led him towards Leverage Credit Strategy (LCS), a holistic approach to building a strong foundation on which a business can conveniently thrive and expand while allowing the entrepreneur to refrain from touching his own pocket. It reinforces prospective business owners to apply for business credit instead of a personal credit card, hence keeping their credit score intact and even boosting it, which means it is money borrowed, money made, with a zero interest rate, leading to pure profit.

He highlights about the Millionaire Mindset, where he says that he always dreamt of becoming one, and now that he is at that point, the real hurdle is maintaining the position of a millionaire, and you can only do that with multiple businesses, and the right strategies, making sure "Your next low is higher than your last high."

With Leverage Cap Solutions, he offers detailed courses on how to fix credit, get 0% APR funding and lead the business to exponential levels, emphasizing that "leaving a 9-to-5 job, becoming your own boss and maximizing your revenue while maintaining a 0% interest rate is possible when a custom strategy for an individual is implemented," which he says is possible with his Leverage Credit Strategy.