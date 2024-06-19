Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is all set to premiere from coming Friday. This time the controversial reality show is a tad bit different as Salman Khan won't be hosting the show.

The actor has prior commitments and now Anil Kapoor has been replaced as the host for season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT.

Anil Kapoor stepping in as the host has created a lot of buzz among the audience from the new host to contestants participating. The contestants have been kept under wraps as of now and will only be revealed on the premiere night.

Chandrika Dixit, aka the viral 'vada pav' girl of Delhi, is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

On Tuesday evening, the makers of the show gave a glimpse of Chandrika at an event in Mumbai.

Hours later, JioCinema dropped a few blurred images of the first contestant, hinting at the participation of Chandrika Dixit.

Sharing the images, Jio Cinema captioned the post, "Who's the first contestant of #BiggBossOTT3? Head over to #JioCinemaPremiun to get a sneak peek of this #TeekhiMirchi. Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.( Sic)."

Netizens were unhappy upon knowing that the viral Vada Pav girl has joined BB OTT 3

A user wrote, "Thank Bigg Boss for giving me one more reason to don't watch Bigg Boss thanks. (Sic)"

Another mentioned, "Level sabke girenge abhi ott ke uske baad bb tv ke bhi." ( After OTT it's TV and the level has dropped drastically)(sic)."

All you need to know about Chandrika aka viral 'vada pav' girl

Chandrika is a former Haldiram employee. After quitting the job, she started serving Mumbai's popular snack, vada pav, in Delhi, with her husband and relatives.

She charges Rs 40 for one vada pav in Delhi's Sainik Vihar area.

However, she went viral after videos of her breakdown surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of her most viral videos, Chandrika was seen alleging harassment from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials. She claimed that they had demanded a hefty amount from her despite her payment of Rs 35,000.

After her videos went viral, people hovered around her stall to take her interviews and her side of the story. She often gets mobbed by YouTubers and food vloggers. Recently, she also opened a new cafe in Delhi.

Several social media personalities like Sunny Arya, Puneet Superstar, and Nagpur's 'Dolly Chaiwala' aka Sunil Pati have extended their support to Chandrika.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor in a statement earlier said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say — jokingly — that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is — seriously — timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be out on JioCinema from June 21.