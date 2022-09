A level-1 fire broke out in Mumbai's New Prabhadevi road on Saturday. The incident occurred in at the Nagate Building, Opp Samana Press, Kamgar Nagar, ANI reported. In order to douse the fire, four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The swift action by the fire dept averted what could have been a major tragedy. No injuries were reported from the fire incident. The fire was extinguished by 3:15 p.m.