They have bombed schools and hospitals, have inflicted some of the worst possible tragedies on humans and don't need complicated graphs to be directly linked to drugs, arms and human trafficking. The Taliban 2.0 is desperate to make the world believe that it has changed now and surprisingly, it has won many sympathisers than expected.

As the entire world worries about Taliban's sweeping takeover of cities and streets in Afghanistan, the organisation has found an unlikely sympathiser. One who is, despite the bombings and atrocities, ready to 'understand' the organisation and believe they have changed.

"They have come back and I think this time with a very positive outlook. They are letting women work now in several fields. They are supporting cricket and I believe they like cricket a lot," Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's statement came as a shocker and perceived as more objectionable than the Taliban itself.

The 46-year-old cricketer will be playing his last match for Pakistan Super League. He was sharing his views when asked about cricket and women's rights in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has, of late, assured that there won't be any ban on cricket. Azizullah Fazli, former Afghan Cricket Board Chairman was reappointed as its acting chairman.

What, did he really say that? Netizens horrified

Sometimes sarcasm is the only thing that can deal with complete lack of logic. Which is pretty much what happened on social media. As one user wrote, "Have patience, give it a while and there will be Taliban rule in Pakistan as well." Others joined in, "Then they can together celebrate positivity and support cricket."

Many were not surprised and objected to the cricketer not letting his own daughters play. "That means even the Taliban is better than him," wrote another.

Not the first Pakistani to sympathise with Taliban

It was only a couple of months ago, during an interview to an Afghan Channel Tolo News, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke as a Taliban sympathiser. Qureshi's statements, where he was found defending Taliban on counts more than one, created a ruckus back in his home country and even in India.

"I think they are ready for peace. They have suffered as well," said Qureshi, adding, "They also realise they have suffered, paid a huge price and it's their country, they are not foreigners, they are Afghans."